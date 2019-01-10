Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh was found dead near Southampton Sports Centre in July

A man has denied murdering a 13-year-old girl who was found stabbed to death in Southampton.

Lucy McHugh's body was discovered in woodland near Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre on 26 July 2018, a day after she went missing.

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court, Stephen Nicholson, 24, also pleaded not guilty to sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in 2012.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for trial on 18 June.

Lucy left her home in Mansel Road East, Southampton, at about 09:00 BST on 25 July, police previously said.

Her body was found the next morning in woodland nearly two miles away.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from stab wounds.