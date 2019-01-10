Image caption Sharon Webb "prevaricated and failed to turn up at meetings" when suspicions emerged, the court heard

A former youth football club treasurer who used its finances for her "personal banking" has admitted a £100,000 fraud.

Sharon Webb, 53, pleaded guilty to misusing Basingstoke Town Colts FC's funds between January 2010 and November 2018.

The town's magistrates court heard she had repaid £70,000 since the fraud came to light.

Webb, of Normanton Road, is due to appear for sentencing at Winchester Crown Court in February.

James Barnham, prosecuting, said club chairman Tony Wilkin became suspicious when Webb was asked to produce financial statements.

"She prevaricated and failed to turn up at meetings," he said.

The football club has more than 200 players and fields teams for children aged from six to 18 years.