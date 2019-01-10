Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Trains were halted as power was turned off as the lines were searched.

A search for six suspected migrants led to trains in and out of a city being stopped as police scoured railway lines.

A number of people were seen jumping from a lorry at an industrial estate near Portsmouth at about 15:00 GMT.

Power to nearby train lines was turned off as officers searched the area near Cosham.

Police eventually detained six people, placing two of them in the care of social services.

The remaining four men were detained on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing police chasing people and said a force helicopter was also involved in the search.

The UK Border Force has been notified, police said.