Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Che Yethman-Spaine, and Callum Edwards were runners for a so-called "county lines" drugs gang

Two drug dealers have been jailed for a near-fatal knife attack in which a man was stabbed in the neck in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Jamie Royall, 44, was injured in Watts Park, Southampton, in March 2017.

Che Yethman-Spaine, 20, of Tottenham, was given a 18-year sentence after being found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of attempted murder

Callum Edwards, 19, also of Tottenham, was handed a 12-year sentence after a jury found him guilty of wounding.

The stabbing nearly completely severed Mr Royall's jugular vein.

The trail heard that as he lay wounded, he told his partner: "Goodbye. I'm so sorry, but I'm going."

His life was saved by a passing nurse who gave first aid.

Image caption Jamie Royall was stabbed in Watts Park, Southampton, in March 2017

Jodie Mittell, prosecuting, said the defendants' were runners for a so-called "county lines" drugs gang, which supplied heroin and cocaine to Southampton from a base in north London.

She said the attackers may have mistaken the victim for a man who had previously robbed the gang.

The court heard the victim would suffer constant headaches for the rest of his life, because of the loss of one of two main neck veins.

Both defendants previously pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to supply drugs and were found guilty by a jury of possessing knives in a public place.

Edwards, of Spigurnell Road, also admitted possessing 21 live bullets and criminal property in the form of cash.

The judge, Mrs Justice May, said both men posed a risk of serious harm to the public.

In December, Miron Ramadani, 20, who directed the runners, was given a sentence of six years and 10 months for his part in the drugs conspiracy.