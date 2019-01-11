Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southampton crash victim Lucy Charlton 'deeply missed'

  • 11 January 2019
Lucy Charlton Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Lucy Charlton's family said she was "taken too early"

A 26-year-old woman who died when she was hit by a car "lived life to the full", her family has said.

Lucy Charlton, from Southampton, was hit by the Ford Fiesta on The Avenue on Saturday at about 01:40 GMT.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

A tribute released by her family said she would be "deeply missed" by family and friends.

"She lived life to the full and has been taken far too early from us," the statement continued.

"Sleep tight, love you forever."

Hampshire Constabulary said: "Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing."
Image caption The 26-year-old was struck by a Ford Fiesta on The Avenue, close to the junction with Padwell Road

