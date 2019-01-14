Cowes boat fire leaves teen 'seriously injured'
- 14 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenage boy is in a serious condition in hospital following a fire on board a boat on the Isle of Wight.
The 16-year-old was found "seriously injured" on the motor cruiser at Cowes Yacht Haven shortly after 00:30 GMT, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
It is understood the boat was being stored out of the water in the boatyard.
Cowes Yacht Haven remains cordoned off while investigations continue at the scene.