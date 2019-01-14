Image copyright Google Image caption Fire crews were called to the fire on the boat at Cowes Yacht Haven shortly after 00:30

A teenage boy is in a serious condition in hospital following a fire on board a boat on the Isle of Wight.

The 16-year-old was found "seriously injured" on the motor cruiser at Cowes Yacht Haven shortly after 00:30 GMT, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

It is understood the boat was being stored out of the water in the boatyard.

Cowes Yacht Haven remains cordoned off while investigations continue at the scene.