Image copyright Google Image caption The motorcyclist died on the northbound A30 near Ashmoor Lane

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car on a dual carriageway.

The 27-year-old man from Basingstoke, Hampshire, died at the scene of the crash, which happened at 05:20 GMT on the northbound A30 at the junction with Ashmoor Lane.

A 56-year-old Basingstoke man, who was driving a Skoda Superb, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The road was closed for about seven hours.