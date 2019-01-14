Basingstoke motorcyclist dies in A30 crash
- 14 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car on a dual carriageway.
The 27-year-old man from Basingstoke, Hampshire, died at the scene of the crash, which happened at 05:20 GMT on the northbound A30 at the junction with Ashmoor Lane.
A 56-year-old Basingstoke man, who was driving a Skoda Superb, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
The road was closed for about seven hours.