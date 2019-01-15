Image copyright Lewis Clarke Image caption Ryde Society said it feared the harbour could be redeveloped for housing

A council is to sell a harbour, after saying it could not afford "major dredging" and repairs.

Isle of Wight Council said it could not spend £1.3m on Ryde Harbour at a time of pressure on essential services.

It said a covenant would ensure future owners retained the harbour unless any project "could generate a significant economic benefit".

Ryde Society said the clause could allow the 27-year-old harbour to be redeveloped for housing.

The heritage group's chairman, Jonathan Dent, said: "My fear is that any provision for it to remain as a harbour or marina could be removed by the potential buyer."

'Below standard'

The harbour, accommodating about 150 boats, opened in 1991.

Its "below standard" shore-side facilities were "a constant source of complaints", the council said.

Councillor Stuart Hutchinson, in charge of resources, said at least £238,000 was needed immediately for dredging.

He said the gabions which make up part of the harbour arm would soon need to be repaired at an estimated cost of more than £1m.

"We should no more subsidise a leisure marina than we should subsidise a golf course," he said.

Image copyright Barrie Image caption The harbour was opened in 1991

A decision to sell the harbour was made by Mr Hutchinson under delegated powers on 7 January but was not widely publicised.

It has been called in for debate by the council's scrutiny committee.

The harbour generates a £13,500 annual surplus, the council said.

The council has also agreed to outsource the management of Ventnor Harbour, which it said was operating at a net annual deficit of £65,000.

It said both harbours had attracted interest from a "small number of private sector investors and developers".