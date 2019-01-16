Image copyright Google Image caption Hampshire police said the charges relate to Mr Aldridge's time as a teacher at Warblington School in Havant

A school teacher has been charged with historical child sex offences.

Sean Aldridge, 36, is charged with 15 offences including sexual activity with a child and abusing his position of trust to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Hampshire police said they relate to his time as a teacher at Warblington School in Havant between 2006 and 2010.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court and was bailed to appear at the city's crown court on 18 February.

In a statement, the school said Mr Aldridge had not worked there since November 2017.