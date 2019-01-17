Image copyright HFRS Image caption Fire crews from five stations were called to tackle the blaze

A barn containing more than 1,000 bales of hay on a farm in Hampshire has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Spurlings Road, Fareham, shortly after 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Crews from five stations brought the flames under control before spending the night damping down.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was not yet known. It added there had been no reports of any injuries.