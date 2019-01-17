Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Fareham farm fire engulfs barn and 1,000 hay bales

  • 17 January 2019
Fareham barn fire Image copyright HFRS
Image caption Fire crews from five stations were called to tackle the blaze

A barn containing more than 1,000 bales of hay on a farm in Hampshire has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Spurlings Road, Fareham, shortly after 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Crews from five stations brought the flames under control before spending the night damping down.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was not yet known. It added there had been no reports of any injuries.

Image copyright HFRS
Image caption The fire engulfed the barn

