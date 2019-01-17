Fareham farm fire engulfs barn and 1,000 hay bales
- 17 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A barn containing more than 1,000 bales of hay on a farm in Hampshire has been destroyed by fire.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at Spurlings Road, Fareham, shortly after 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Crews from five stations brought the flames under control before spending the night damping down.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was not yet known. It added there had been no reports of any injuries.