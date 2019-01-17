Image copyright family handout Image caption Elaine Billington was a volunteer bereavement counsellor for Cruse, a governor of Alton College, and a regular helper at a pop-in centre

The family of a 70-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car while crossing the road in Hampshire have paid tribute to her.

Elaine Billington died in hospital from head injuries after the crash in The Spain in Petersfield on 9 January.

Her family said she "was full of energy, and was very active in the local community".

Mrs Billington was born in Glasgow and had moved to the area from the North East with her husband in 2011.

Her family said: "She was a volunteer bereavement counsellor for Cruse, a governor of Alton College, and a regular helper at the pop-in centre run by Winton House.

"She will be deeply missed by her friends and family, including her husband John, her children Anna and David, and her four grandchildren Harvey, Fraser, Thomas and Douglas."

Mrs Billington was hit by a black Citroen DS5 that was turning right from Charles Street, at 15:50 GMT. She was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital where she later died.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to get in touch.