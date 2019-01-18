Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The new images were captured outside Co-op in Burgess Road on the night of the attack

More CCTV images have been released by police investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman in a park in Southampton.

The teenager was raped in Riverside Park, near the skate park, between 23:30 and 23:50 GMT on 2 December.

Police previously released footage of a man walking behind the victim near the park shortly before the attack.

The latest images show a man outside Co-Op in Burgess Road on the same night.

Other CCTV previously issued shows a man outside Sainsbury's on Burgess Road who followed another woman, who has not been identified.

Det Insp Roger Wood, said: "We have been carrying out extensive CCTV enquiries in the Burgess Road area and we now want to identify the man in these images outside the Co-op on the night the woman was raped.

"We previously released... CCTV footage of a man following another woman from Sainsbury's on Burgess Road, down Langhorn Road and onto Woodmill Lane and then Wessex Lane at 11.32pm. We continue to appeal for information on this man and the identity of the woman being followed."

The suspect is described as white, tall, of medium build and aged in his mid 20s to 30s.

At the time he was wearing a dark green hooded top and dark trainers.

Two more women had reported being followed in the area in November and December. Police said the same man was thought to be involved on all three occasions.

Previously, police also released a map of the route the suspect took as he fled the scene.

Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to contact police.