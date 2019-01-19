Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The Mini Coopers' roofs were slashed open and flammable material put inside

Police have released a CCTV image of a suspected serial arsonist who apparently targets convertible Mini Coopers.

Nine of the soft-top vehicles have been damaged or destroyed in Southampton since November.

The canvas roofs were slashed open, flammable material put inside and set alight.

The image shows a man who drove a Peugeot to the scene of one of the attacks in Deacon Road.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The suspect is thought to have been driving a light-coloured Peugeot 307 estate

The suspect pulled up just before 22:00 GMT on 3 December, a few minutes before a Mini Cooper parked nearby caught fire.

Since 21 November, cars have been set ablaze in Randolph Street, Hanley Road, Janson Road, Hinkler Road, Deacon Road, Downside Avenue, South East Road and River Walk.

The most recent attack was on 5 January in Belmont Road, Portswood. All of the attacks happened between midnight and 08:00 GMT.

Hampshire Police urged convertible Mini Coopers owners to install dummy cameras, use car alarms and ask neighbours to be vigilant.

Detectives also appealed for information about anyone who is often out throughout the night and who drives and a silver or light-coloured Peugeot 307 estate.