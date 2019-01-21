Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Mieczyslaw 'Mitch' Siwak, 34, died at Flathouse Quay, Portsmouth, in August 2017

Workers at a shipping firm where a man died "routinely ignored" safety advice and often were not properly supervised, an inquest has heard.

Port worker Mieczyslaw 'Mitch' Siwak, 34, from Bognor Regis, died at Flathouse Quay, Portsmouth, in August 2017.

He was an employee of MMD Shipping Services, which operates the site.

He was crushed between two containers as a colleague moved one of them on a specialist fork-lift truck.

The jury at Bournemouth Coroner's Court was shown CCTV recordings of the 40ft (12m) container being moved just before the accident.

The fork-lift operator, Justin Gibbons, did not raise the container above eye level so did not see Mr Siwak in front of him, the court heard.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Health and Safety Executive told the inquest there was a "complete lack of supervision and control on night shifts"

However, the jury was told Mr Siwak, who had just started a night shift, was outside of a "safe walking zone" where he should not have been.

Mr Gibbons broke down in court as he recalled the moment he realised what had happened.

He said he accepted it was unsafe to drive with his view blocked but said it was common practice and had never been criticised by the company.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) told the inquest there was a "complete lack of supervision and control on night shifts" and practices were "routinely ignored".

If either man had followed safe procedures the accident would not have happened, the HSE added.

The inquest continues.