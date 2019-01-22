Image caption Head teacher Jason Ashley said he had never seen a virus spread so quickly around a school

A secondary school in Southampton affected by a rapid outbreak of suspected flu remains closed.

The outbreak at Redbridge Community School began on Wednesday when 62 pupils were sent home.

The school was forced to close on Friday after more than 250 pupils and 56 staff fell ill.

Head teacher Jason Ashley said supply teachers were being brought in to allow the school to re-open on Wednesday as some staff remained unwell.

The school, which has about 1,000 pupils, had hoped to open on Tuesday.

Image caption The school has been deep-cleaned following advice from Public Health England

Mr Ashley said: "It was quite virulent - so many students and staff have been affected - come Friday night 56 staff out of 110 were bedridden.

"We routinely offer the flu jab to staff - I'm pretty confident the uptake will be higher next year."

The school has also been deep-cleaned following advice from Public Health England.