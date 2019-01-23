Image copyright Amish Uddin Image caption The dead goats were found in the same road a week apart

A second dead goat has been found dumped in the same road where one was discovered a week earlier.

Amish Uddin, 18, made the grim discovery on a grassed area in Cunningham Gardens, Bursledon, Hampshire, on Sunday evening.

Mr Uddin said the dead animal, which was lying next to a bin, was "really thin and muddy with matted fur".

The first goat was found with its tongue missing in the driveway of a home.

The second goat is understood to still have had its tongue intact. The RSPCA has been contacted for further comment.

The charity previously said the first goat had no wounds to show how it died but a broken neck was suspected.

It had "suffered terribly", the charity said.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were in contact with the RSPCA.