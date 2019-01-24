Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Tommy Scott pleaded guilty to murder

A man has admitted killing a grandfather who was found strangled in woodland in Southampton.

Gerald Pragnell, 66, disappeared after leaving work on 1 November. His body was later found off Cemetery Road, near Southampton Common.

Tommy Scott, 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to his murder via videolink at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on 14 February.

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Gerald Pragnell, pictured with his son Aidan, was last seen leaving Southampton Airport

Mr Pragnell was last seen leaving Southampton Airport, where he worked, at 06:30 GMT on 1 November.

Following his death, he was described as a "loving father, granddad, partner, brother and uncle", by his family.

"He was a genuine, hard-working and caring family man who was adored by all who knew him.

"We have so many stories and memories that will always remain with us and he will always be hugely missed by us all," their statement continued.