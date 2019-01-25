Image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue Image caption Occupants were woken by their smoke alarm

Occupants of a mobile home in Hampshire escaped unharmed when fire tore through the property.

Crews were called to a farm in Bramshill, near Hartley Wintney, at 20:45 GMT on Thursday, after residents were woken by a smoke alarm.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said when they arrived, the cabin was already well alight.

Firefighters pumped water from a nearby lake to tackle the blaze which was out by 01:10 GMT.