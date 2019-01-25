People escape Bramshill farm mobile home blaze
- 25 January 2019
Occupants of a mobile home in Hampshire escaped unharmed when fire tore through the property.
Crews were called to a farm in Bramshill, near Hartley Wintney, at 20:45 GMT on Thursday, after residents were woken by a smoke alarm.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue said when they arrived, the cabin was already well alight.
Firefighters pumped water from a nearby lake to tackle the blaze which was out by 01:10 GMT.