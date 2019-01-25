Image copyright Google Image caption Hallman indecently assaulted a pupil while teaching at Stroud School near Romsey

A former prep school teacher has been jailed for child sex offences dating back to the 1960s.

Hubert Hallman, 82, admitted four counts of indecent assault against a pupil while he was a French teacher at the Stroud School in Romsey, Hampshire.

Southampton Crown Court heard his "traumatised victim" came forward in 2017 following high-profile child sex abuse cases.

Hallman was given a jail sentence of two years and six months.

The court heard Hallman, of Highfield Lane, St Albans, was regarded as a "ferocious school master" and pupils at Stroud School were "terrified" of him.

'Off the rails'

Prosecutor Mary Aspinall-Miles told the court he performed sex acts on the boy in a caravan he lived in on school grounds. He also touched the boy inappropriately on multiple occasions, including at a swimming pool and in a tent.

In a victim impact statement referred to in court, the complainant was described as a "happy, cheerful little boy" who "went off the rails" during his teenage years because of the abuse.

The court was told Hallman was convicted of similar offences in Switzerland when he was a trainee Catholic priest, before he taught at Romsey. He was also jailed in the early 1970s for 16 offences he committed while working a school in Greenwich.

Defence counsel David Young told the court his client, who has recently been treated for cancer, was "ashamed, regretful and remorseful".

Addressing Hallman as he passed sentence, Judge Robert Pawson said: "Have you actually thought deeply about the damage you've caused someone else?

"Nothing can undo what you did to that little boy - it led to significant consequences. It is never too late for a victim's pain to be recognised and your guilt to be punished."