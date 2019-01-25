Image caption William Rudiak was killed as he slept at a house in Andover

A man has told a court he has no memory of stabbing a sleeping man to death before molesting a teenage girl at another address an hour later.

William Rudiak, 26, was killed as he lay in bed with his girlfriend in Andover, Hampshire, in June 2018.

Ben Harvey, 22, accepted he was the attacker but was under the influence of drugs, Winchester Crown Court heard.

He denies murder, assaulting Mr Rudiak's girlfriend and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The court has previously heard Mr Rudiak's girlfriend, Alexandra Taylor, was woken in the early hours of 11 June by a man biting her face.

She then found her boyfriend covered in blood after the intruder fled the property in Turin Court.

Giving evidence, Mr Harvey said: "I do accept I must be responsible."

He also accepted he had later "molested" a teenage girl at her home, but could not recall either incident.

The court has heard the teenager awoke to find a man covering her mouth with his hand.

She said he tried to remove her clothing but fled when she hit him on the head.

Mr Harvey, of Little London, Hampshire, said he had taken a "fake" drug the previous evening which he had believed was cocaine.

He told the court: "I could feel it had an effect but it wasn't the same as the usual euphoria."

The defendant said he could remember taking the drug as well as two grams of cannabis and four cans of beer.

Defence barrister Adam Feest previously told the jury the combination of alcohol and drugs had a "completely different effect than he had experienced previously".

The trial continues.