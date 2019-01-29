Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gerald Pragnell disappeared after leaving work at Southampton Airport

Police investigating the use of a murdered man's bank cards have charged two people with fraud.

Gerald Pragnell, 66, was found strangled in woodland on Southampton Common in November.

Karl Fawcett, 36, and Charlotte Glen, 32, both of Southampton Street, are due before city magistrates later.

Mr Fawcett has been charged with eight counts of fraud and one of handling stolen goods, while Ms Glen faces 10 counts of fraud.

Tommy Scott, 34, of no fixed address, has already admitted to the murder of Mr Pragnell, at Winchester Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on 14 February.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Tommy Scott pleaded guilty to murder

Mr Pragnell was last seen leaving Southampton Airport, where he worked, at 06:30 GMT on 1 November.

His body was found two days later in undergrowth close to Cemetery Road.

Police said the victim's bank cards were used after his death.