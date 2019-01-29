Image copyright Geograph Image caption The neonatal unit was evacuated on Monday night

Babies on a hospital neonatal ward were moved to safety as an overheating electric pump set off a fire alarm.

Fire crews were called to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital at about 21:30 GMT on Monday.

Steam entered the ward and there was a smell of burning, fire officials reported.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it had suspended all maternity services while the fault was investigated.

It said it expected services to return to normal later on Tuesday.

Fire crews left the scene after finding no sign of a fire. The babies, who require specialist care, were moved to other parts of the hospital.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the infants were unharmed.

Chief executive Alex Whitfield said: "We apologise for the inconvenience and concern this incident has caused, both for the families of babies being treated in the neonatal unit and women using our maternity services."