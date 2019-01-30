Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Officers are hoping some of the people seen on the U1 bus could help the investigation

Officers investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman in a park in Southampton have released 13 images of potential witnesses they want to trace.

The teenager was attacked in Riverside Park, near the skate park, between 23:30 and 23:50 GMT on 2 December.

The images are from the U1 bus stops outside Montefiore Halls in Wessex Lane and those pictured are thought to be University of Southampton students.

Police also want to trace a woman seen outside Sainsbury's in Burgess Road.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police are trying to identify a man seen on Burgess Road outside Sainsbury’s

Det Insp Roger Wood, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "These people are seen to get off the bus at the time we believe the suspect is in the area and for that reason we need to speak to them.

"The woman in image 13 is captured outside Sainsbury's on Burgess Road prior to the offence.

"We are working with the university to identify these people. They may have seen something significant to the investigation so it is imperative we trace them.

"If you know any of the people pictured or you recognise yourself here, please call 101 and quote Operation Scorch."

Detectives have already released a number of CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with the attack, and a map showing the suspect's route as he fled the scene.