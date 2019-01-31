Image copyright Family photo Image caption William Rudiak died from a single stab wound

An intruder who climbed through a house window and stabbed a sleeping man to death has been found guilty of murder.

Ben Harvey killed 26-year-old William Rudiak with a kitchen knife and bit the dead man's girlfriend on the cheek in Andover, Hampshire, on 11 June.

On the same night, the 22-year-old then went to a nearby village where he molested a teenage girl who was in bed.

Harvey, of Little London, near Andover, will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court later.

He was convicted of murdering Mr Rudiak, assault causing actual bodily harm against his girlfriend Alexandra Taylor, and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Image caption The body of William Rudiak was found at a house in Turin Court

The trial was told that Harvey had drunk beer, smoked cannabis and taken a "fake drug" which he thought was cocaine ahead of the attacks.

Harvey had "no memory" of the night and had messaged his girlfriend the following day saying "I think I've killed someone" before adding "I thought it was a dream", the jury heard.

His defence had argued it was "not disputed" he had killed Mr Rudiak but that the combination of alcohol and drugs had had a "completely different effect than he had experienced previously".

Prosecutor Kerry Maylin said Harvey entered the property in Turin Court in the early hours and stabbed the sleeping Mr Rudiak before biting Ms Taylor, who was in bed next to him, on the cheek.

She said: "He broke in armed with a large kitchen knife and whilst there, having entered by an open window, fatally stabbed William Rudiak."

She said Harvey then drove to a nearby village where he entered a cottage and tried to remove a teenage girl's pyjama bottoms as she lay in her bed.

The teenager said in a police interview: "I think he was trying to rape me. I was so shocked."