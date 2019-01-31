Image copyright Oasis Academy Mayfield Image caption The school is being deep-cleaned to try and eliminate the virus

An outbreak of a flu-like virus has led to the closure of a secondary school.

Oasis Academy Mayfield in Southampton has been forced to shut after an "unprecedented level" of staff and students became sick.

Its principal Claire Taylor said: "By closing we can have a deep clean across the academy, but also try to break the cycle and allow any virus to pass."

The secondary school, which has nearly 900 pupils and 75 staff, is expected to reopen on Monday as normal.

It is the second school in the city to close due to flu in recent weeks.

Redbridge Community School was shut for three days from 19 January after more than 300 pupils and staff fell ill.