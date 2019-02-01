Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Snow causes road and rail 'gridlock' in Basingstoke

  • 1 February 2019
Motorists reported being stuck on the M3 for more than two hours

Heavy snow has caused road and rail "gridlock" in Basingstoke, with its hospital having to call in staff living nearby.

The M3 motorway had to be closed westbound and the rail line between the town and Winchester was blocked by fallen trees on Friday evening.

Motorists were trapped in their cars after two lorries jack-knifed between junctions 6 and 7 at about 17:00 GMT.

Highways England said one lane has reopened but there are "severe delays".

Hampshire Constabulary has advised people to stay in their vehicles.

Hampshire hospitals tweeted: "Basingstoke is currently gridlocked, which is likely to cause staffing issues at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital overnight.

"We are asking staff, particularly nursing staff, within walking distance to help if at all possible."

