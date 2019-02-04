Woman found dead in Romsey house fire
- 4 February 2019
The body of a woman has been found in a house fire in Hampshire.
More than 20 firefighters tackled the fire which broke out at the property in Jacobs Close, Romsey shortly before 03:00 GMT.
A man was rescued by crews from an upstairs bedroom and was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said a joint investigation with police was under way to establish how the fire started.