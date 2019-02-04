Image copyright Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council Image caption The snow clear up is under way in Basingstoke

Schools in the south of England remain closed because of snow and ice.

Eight schools in Basingstoke, two in Newbury, one in Aldershot and one in Burghclere are still fully closed after heavy snowfall on Thursday and Friday.

The schools have been closed because some roads are impassable and it is still unsafe to walk on the paths leading up to the schools.

Many others are expected to delay morning opening on Tuesday to allow for the snow to clear.

In a statement Aldworth School in Basingstoke, said: "We had hoped that the forecast of rain during the early hours of the morning would improve the situation underfoot. However, it has not had sufficient impact."

The school said large areas of thick snow and ice remain in and around the school "which place our students and staff at risk from slips and falls".

Hundreds of schools were affected by closures on Friday because of the adverse weather conditions.