Gerald Pragnell murder: Pair guilty of bank card fraud
Two people have admitted fraudulently using a murdered man's bank cards.
Gerald Pragnell, 66, was found strangled in woodland on Southampton Common in November 2018.
Charlotte Glen, 32, was jailed for 26 weeks for 10 counts of fraudulent use of a card as well as for theft and breaching a community order.
Karl Fawcett, 36, will be sentenced on 27 February after admitting six counts of fraud and one of handling stolen goods.
Tommy Scott, 34, of no fixed address, has already admitted murdering Mr Pragnell. He is due to be sentenced on 14 February.
Mr Pragnell was last seen leaving Southampton Airport, where he worked, at 06:30 GMT on 1 November 2018.
His body was found two days later in undergrowth close to Cemetery Road.
His cards were used on 1 and 2 November to make purchases totalling £286.90, magistrates heard.
Fawcett, of Southampton Street, Southampton, admitting handling Mr Pragnell's stolen signet ring.
Glen, of the same address, was convicted of stealing two bottles from a supermarket on 28 January, breaching a community order imposed for an earlier theft of an electric razor.