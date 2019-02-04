Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Mark Thomas was riding a Suzuki motorbike when it was in collision with a lorry near Sherfield-on-Loddon

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a lorry was a "lovely, sociable guy", his family has said in a tribute.

Mark Thomas, 39, from Reading, was riding a Suzuki on the A33 near Sherfield-on-Loddon, Hampshire, on Wednesday when it was in collision with a lorry.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A tribute released by police on behalf of Mr Thomas' family said: "Mark was a lovely, sociable guy who was much loved by his family and friends.

"He loved listening to music and playing guitar.

"He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him."