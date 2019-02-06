Image caption The teenager was shot at a garage block in Hearsey Gardens on 10 February last year

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder over a shooting in Hampshire.

Police said a 17-year-old was left with life-changing injuries when he was shot at a block of garages in Blackwater last February.

A 17-year-old male from Blackwater will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 5 March.

A 42-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman are also set to appear, accused of assisting an offender.

Four other people were arrested in connection with the case but all face no further action.