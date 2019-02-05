Image copyright Basher Eyre/Geograph Image caption A 21-year-old was shot in a house in Hudson Road, Portsmouth, on Sunday

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in Portsmouth.

The man was shot in a property in Hudson Road, Southsea, at 05:15 GMT on Sunday and remains in hospital.

Two men from London, aged 24 and 25, were arrested alongside a 21-year-old man from Harrow.

The man in hospital is in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to come forward.