A third school has closed in Southampton due to an outbreak of a "flu-type virus".

Hollybrook Infant School in Seagarth Lane, Basset, announced it would be shut on Wednesday due to "widespread illness" and "unusual levels of absence" among staff and pupils.

Both Oasis Academy Mayfield and Redbridge Community School shut for the same reason last month.

Hollybrook Infant School is expected to reopen on Thursday.

In an announcement on its website and in a letter sent to parents, the school said: "We are currently experiencing unusual levels of absence in both staff and students due to an outbreak of a flu-type virus where children are experiencing unusually high temperatures."

It added the one-day "precautionary" closure would enable a deep clean to be carried out at the premises.

"It is our intention at this present time to reopen to pupils on Thursday, however, if any further staff are affected, this may not be possible," the letter said.

Southampton City Council referred parents and staff to advice from Public Health England, which said it was currently seeing a strain of flu called A(H1N1)pdm09 that often affects working-age adults and children.

"This strain is well matched with the strains in the flu vaccines for this season and it's not too late to get vaccinated," it added.