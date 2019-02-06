Crews spend night fighting Ocado fire
About 200 firefighters have spent the night dealing with a huge blaze at an Ocado warehouse in Andover.
The fire, which broke out at 02:45 GMT on Tuesday, was declared a major incident but is now under control.
Part of the roof at the robot-run distribution centre on the Walworth Industrial Estate collapsed, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
It said 70 firefighters remain at the site and urged nearby residents to keep doors and windows shut.
Four firefighters have been treated for minor smoke inhalation.
On Tuesday the online grocery retailer said it had cancelled some customer orders because of the fire and it was "working hard to resume normal service as soon as possible".
The fire came on the same day Ocado reported widening losses.
The company recorded a pre-tax loss of £44.4m for the year ending 2 December 2018, compared with £9.8m in the previous 12 months.