Image copyright Google Image caption The baby was found by ambulance crews at a flat in Knightwood Road, Hythe

A one-month-old baby has died after being found "seriously unwell" at a flat.

The boy was discovered by ambulance staff at a flat in Knightwood Road, Hythe, Hampshire, on Saturday morning. He later died in hospital.

A 41-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder before the baby's death earlier on Wednesday.

The pair had been released while investigations continued, police said.