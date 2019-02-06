Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Baby dies after being found 'seriously unwell' in Hythe

  • 6 February 2019
Knightwood Road, Hythe Image copyright Google
Image caption The baby was found by ambulance crews at a flat in Knightwood Road, Hythe

A one-month-old baby has died after being found "seriously unwell" at a flat.

The boy was discovered by ambulance staff at a flat in Knightwood Road, Hythe, Hampshire, on Saturday morning. He later died in hospital.

A 41-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder before the baby's death earlier on Wednesday.

The pair had been released while investigations continued, police said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites