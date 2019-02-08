Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Courtenay Place in Lymington on 28 January

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of helping a 94-year-old man to kill himself.

A woman, aged 89, and an 68-year-old man were questioned by police after the body of Ralph Snell was found at a house in Lymington on 28 January.

Hampshire police confirmed they were arrested on suspicion of "intentionally doing an act capable of encouraging or assisting the suicide of another".

An inquest into his death was opened on Tuesday and adjourned until August.

The woman, who is also from Lymington, and the man, from Somerset, have been released from police custody but "remain under investigation", police said.

Mr Snell's body was found at a house in Courtenay Place by officers called to the address.

A police spokesman said: "An investigation is under way to establish the exact circumstances of the death."