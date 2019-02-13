Image copyright Lorraine Mould Image caption The subway is a walking route for primary school children

Schoolchildren are "risking their lives" running across a busy dual carriageway in Southampton because an underpass is waist-deep in water.

The subway beneath Tebourba Way in the Millbrook area is a route for children walking to primary school.

Resident Lorraine Mould described the path as a health hazard and said action was needed before a child was injured.

Southampton City Council said it was working to resolve the "long-standing problem" as soon as possible.

'Health hazard'

Ms Mould said the footpath at the end of Pendle Close was used by children walking to Tanners Brook Primary School but had flooded on numerous occasions in recent months.

She said: "Some schoolchildren climb the bank by the subway and are risking their lives crossing a 50mph dual carriageway rather than walk the long way round to school.

"The water has become waist-deep and seems to be a dumping-ground for trolleys and other rubbish. Someone even dumped some dirty nappies down there.

"Goodness knows what else is floating in that water. It's a health hazard."

Image copyright Google Image caption Children have been seen climbing the bank and crossing the dual carriageway

In a statement, Southampton councillor Jacqui Rayment said the authority was aware of the problem.

She said: "We're working closely with our contractor to drain the site as soon as possible.

"We appreciate the inconvenience caused to local residents and schoolchildren and thank them for their patience, as we prioritise bringing the subway back into use."