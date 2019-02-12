Image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue Image caption Fire crews spent an hour and a half unloading lettuces alongside Newbury Road

Thousands of lettuces were unloaded from a lorry in a search for "a number of people" thought to be inside.

Firefighters were called at 03:00 GMT to help police because it was feared the vehicle, stopped in Whitchurch, Hampshire, also contained hazardous materials.

It took three crews an hour and a half to remove the cargo of salad from the truck in Newbury Road.

Six people were arrested in connection with immigration offences, police said.

Their cases will be dealt with by the Home Office.

The fire service said no hazardous materials were found and crews left the scene at 04:30.