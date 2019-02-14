Image caption The message was later removed

A notice about the death of Prince Philip that was briefly published by Hampshire County Council has been blamed on an "internal error".

It appeared on its front page for "a few minutes" and was quickly removed.

The authority apologised for the blunder and said it was "investigating this highly unusual occurrence".

It comes as the Crown Prosecution Service announced it would not be prosecuting the prince over a recent crash near the Sandringham estate.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Philip, who is four months short of his 98th birthday, retired from public life in 2017

The BBC discovered the erroneous webpage during checks for news about the leader of the county council stepping down from his post.

Councillor Roy Perry had earlier announced he would stand down as leader in May after six years in charge.

Mr Perry, who was first elected in 1970, said he would continue as a councillor until 2021 when he plans to retire.