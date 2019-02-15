Image copyright Basher Eyre/Geograph Image caption A 21-year-old was shot in a house in Hudson Road, Portsmouth, on Sunday

A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in Portsmouth.

The man was shot in a property in Hudson Road, Southsea, at 05:15 GMT on 3 February and remains in hospital.

A 20-year-old man, from London, was arrested on Wednesday but later released under investigation.

Two other men from London, aged 24 and 25, were arrested last week alongside a 21-year-old man from Harrow.

They were all released from custody but remain under investigation.

The victim in hospital is in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.