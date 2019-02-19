Aer Lingus to end Southampton-Cork flights

Image copyright Aer Lingus Image caption The service between the two cities is due to end in mid-May

Aer Lingus will stop its flights from Southampton Airport to Cork later this year, it has been announced.

The airline began flying the route, operated by Stobart Air, in March 2016, and has run up to five flights per week between the two cities.

Southampton Airport said it was "disappointed" by the news. The service is due to end in mid-May.

The airport said the decision was made "by the airline based on ticket sales being lower than forecast".

The BBC has approached Aer Lingus for comment.