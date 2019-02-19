Aer Lingus to end Southampton-Cork flights
- 19 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Aer Lingus will stop its flights from Southampton Airport to Cork later this year, it has been announced.
The airline began flying the route, operated by Stobart Air, in March 2016, and has run up to five flights per week between the two cities.
Southampton Airport said it was "disappointed" by the news. The service is due to end in mid-May.
The airport said the decision was made "by the airline based on ticket sales being lower than forecast".
The BBC has approached Aer Lingus for comment.