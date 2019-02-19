Teenager shot in leg outside Southampton house
A teenage boy was shot in the leg outside a home in Southampton.
The 17-year-old was taken to hospital following the shooting in Bluebell Road at about 22:15 GMT on Monday.
Hampshire Constabulary said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening and the attack was being treated as an isolated incident.
A section of the road remains cordoned off, while extra patrols are in place. Witnesses have been asked to come forward.