Portsmouth police officer stabbed in park
- 21 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police officer has been stabbed in the back while on patrol in a park in Portsmouth.
He was attacked in Stamshaw Park shortly after midday and taken to hospital by air ambulance.
A Hampshire police spokesman said a man had been arrested and remained in custody and there was no "wider risk to the community".
The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and his next of kin have been informed.
Portsmouth City Council confirmed the playground in Stamshaw Park had been closed until further notice.