Image caption Police say they do not believe there is any wider risk to the community

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a police officer in a Portsmouth park have urged witnesses with mobile phone footage to submit it.

The officer was on patrol in Stamshaw Park when he was stabbed in the back on Thursday afternoon.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital. The weapon used has not yet been found.

A 19-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Image caption Police have been searching Stamshaw Park looking for the weapon used to stab the officer

The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Supt Steve Burridge said: "We understand that a number of witnesses were in the area at the time who may be able to provide us with mobile phone footage of the incident.

"We are also still keen to hear from anyone who has found anything in the area that could have been used as a weapon.

"Our thoughts remain with our officer and his family; thankfully he is in a stable condition in hospital.

Image caption The attack is thought to be connected to drug dealing

"Since yesterday we have been inundated with messages of support from the public which means a lot to us all. I know that the officer and his family are reading these and taking comfort from the warm wishes being sent their way, so thank you to everyone for this."

Hampshire police said they believed the attack was connected to drugs supply, and officers were in the area following reports from members of the public.

Supt Burridge added: "We do not believe there is any wider risk to the community at this time."

The playground in Stamshaw Park remains shut.