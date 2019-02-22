Image copyright Google Image caption It took almost three hours for firefighters to extinguish the fire

An 86-year-old man has died in a house fire in Hampshire.

Crews were called to Bondfields Crescent, Havant at about 06:00 GMT when the blaze broke out in the lounge of the two-storey property.

Smoke was seen coming from the house and an alarm was sounding when the firefighters arrived.

The man was brought out by fire crews but was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had spread to the roof and it took firefighters from Havant, Cosham, Portchester and Emsworth nearly three hours to put it out.

An investigation is under way into the cause.