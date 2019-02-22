Image caption Police say they do not believe there is any wider risk to the community

A man has been charged over the stabbing of a police officer in a park in Portsmouth.

The 56-year-old officer was on patrol in Stamshaw Park when he was wounded in the back on Thursday afternoon.

Michael Enzanga, from London, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place.

The 19-year-old is due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and Hampshire Police said he was in a stable condition in hospital.

A force statement said: "The officer was stabbed in Stamshaw Park at around 12:20 GMT on Thursday 21 February.

"Michael Enzanga, aged 19, of no fixed abode has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has been remanded in custody."