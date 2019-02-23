Image copyright Steve Russell Studios Image caption An artist’s impression of the Jane Austen sculpture, which had been planned for in the Inner Close of the cathedral

Plans for a sculpture of Jane Austen at Winchester Cathedral have been scrapped.

The cathedral, where the author is buried, started raising the £250,000 needed for the statue in December.

In a statement the cathedral said "following extensive feedback" it had decided "with regret, not to go ahead with this concept".

Sculptor Martin Jennings had been commissioned by the cathedral to create the statue.

The cathedral said: "We are honoured that an artist of the stature of Martin Jennings has worked with us on this project thus far and we thank him for his support and understanding in this decision.

"There are other priorities that need to be the focus of attention and energy at this time."

It is not known how much money was raised overall for the project, although a Just Giving page set up by the cathedral to raise funds for the artwork received only £71.65.

The cathedral had planned to place the sculpture in the Inner Close.