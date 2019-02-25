Image copyright Getty / Nick Chivers Image caption An investigation into a specialist team within Hampshire Constabulary began in February last year

Sixteen Hampshire police officers and three civilian staff are under investigation over the alleged use of inappropriate and prejudiced language and behaviour.

An investigation into a specialist team within Hampshire Constabulary began in February last year, the force said.

Five people have been suspended.

Of the 14 officers and staff not suspended, 11 have been placed on directed duties while the exact circumstances are established.

Hampshire Constabulary said it "takes any allegations of this nature very seriously and has been taking independent advice from the outset".

It added: "We are in the process of conducting a rigorous investigation which is being supervised by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)."

The force has not yet commented on reports that some of language was racist and homophobic and picked up by hidden cameras in one of its buildings.

The IOPC has refused to comment on these reports.

Hampshire Police Federation and Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane have not yet responded to BBC requests for comment.