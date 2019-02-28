Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gerald Pragnell was strangled on Southampton Common

A man who used a murder victim's bank cards within hours of his killing has been sentenced.

Gerald Pragnell, 66, was strangled in woodland on Southampton Common by 34-year-old Tommy Scott in November.

Scott's associate Karl Fawcett, 36, admitted six counts of card fraud and was given a 24-week prison sentence by Southampton magistrates, suspended for 18 months.

Fawcett also pleaded guilty to handling Mr Pragnell's signet ring.

It was stolen from the victim's body by Scott on the day after the murder.

Scott was jailed for life for the murder on 14 February.

He strangled Mr Pragnell with a belt early on 1 November in order to steal his car, phone and bank cards, Winchester Crown Court heard.

Scott then drove the car to Southampton Central railway station to pick up Fawcett who had been begging, prosecutors said.

Later the pair were pictured on CCTV "laughing and joking".

On the day of the murder, Fawcett, of Southampton Street, Southampton, used Mr Pragnell's card six times to make purchases totalling £133.95, Southampton magistrates heard.

At a previous hearing, Charlotte Glen, 32, also of Southampton Street, was jailed for 26 weeks for 10 counts of fraudulent use of another of Mr Pragnell's cards, as well as for theft and breaching a community order.