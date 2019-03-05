Image caption Police said the man was found stabbed in the back in the park on Monday night

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a park in Southampton.

Police said the 35-year-old man, who is from the city, was stabbed in the back in East Park off Cumberland Place shortly before 20:00 GMT on Monday.

He is in hospital in a stable condition.

The arrested men, aged 23 and 24, and a woman, aged 23 are in custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The force said part of the park would remain cordoned off while inquiries continued.